First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution

For the first time in its 224-year history, the legendary USS Constitution will have a woman as it’s commanding officer. Commander Billie J. Farrell, an 18 year Navy Veteran will take over the warship also known as “Old Ironsides” which is the oldest commissioned still afloat.Jan. 5, 2022
