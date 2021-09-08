First-time empty nesters embrace new dynamic at home

Becoming an empty nester brings a range of emotions, from excitement for the emerging adults that the parents raised to the sadness for the end of an era. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb talks to three couples about how they’re reconciling this transitional time and how they’re spending their newfound freedom. Then Dr. Samantha Boardman, author of “Everyday Vitality,” says how parents can prepare and navigate this changing time.Sept. 8, 2021