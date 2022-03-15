First single US woman to adopt internationally shares her journey

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Marjorie Margolies was the first unmarried American to adopt an international child back in 1970. She would go on to raise eleven children, all while working as an Emmy-winning journalist, a Congresswoman and the founder of “Women’s Campagin International.” TODAY’s Hoda Kotb speaks to Margolies about her latest memoir and the life lessons she learned along the way.March 15, 2022

