First single US woman to adopt internationally shares her journey
04:52
Share this -
copied
Marjorie Margolies was the first unmarried American to adopt an international child back in 1970. She would go on to raise eleven children, all while working as an Emmy-winning journalist, a Congresswoman and the founder of “Women’s Campagin International.” TODAY’s Hoda Kotb speaks to Margolies about her latest memoir and the life lessons she learned along the way.March 15, 2022
Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety
04:50
Now Playing
First single US woman to adopt internationally shares her journey
04:52
UP NEXT
Watch: Preschooler faces major case of the Mondays
00:41
Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business
06:28
Watch girl's sweet reaction after sinking first basketball on the court
00:43
Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine