IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy: Azovstal evacuation continues, Russian blockade may create food shortage

    01:45

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • 21-year-old Russian soldier appears in court for first Ukraine war crimes trial

    01:38

  • Ukrainian forces release video of destroyed bridge, military vehicles at river crossing

    00:48

  • Putin warns of possible ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins NATO

    02:13

  • Sheltering Ukrainian children continue learning in Kharkiv subway station

    01:22

  • Pussy Riot kick off ‘Anti-War Tour’ after member flees Russia in disguise

    00:59

  • Sen. Rand Paul: ‘We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy’

    02:21

  • Zelenskyy claims Russian forces destroyed 570 health care facilities

    01:44

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32

  • American rescued from Russian captivity in Ukraine reunites with his mother

    01:26

  • How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO

    03:56

  • Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

    01:08

  • Finland's president urges NATO membership after Russian invasion of Ukraine

    00:57

  • Huge explosion rocks Azovstal steel plant as Russian bombardment continues

    00:34

  • Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine

    01:22

  • 'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis

    01:46

  • House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:56

TODAY

First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court

02:39

Vladimir Putin is experiencing another setback with Ukrainian forces saying they’re beginning to take back the city of Kharkiv. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the first Russian soldier suspected of war crimes appeared in court NBC’s Erin McLauglin reports for Saturday TODAY. Warning: Some of the material is disturbing.May 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy: Azovstal evacuation continues, Russian blockade may create food shortage

    01:45

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • 21-year-old Russian soldier appears in court for first Ukraine war crimes trial

    01:38

  • Ukrainian forces release video of destroyed bridge, military vehicles at river crossing

    00:48

  • Putin warns of possible ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins NATO

    02:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All