IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie's Bests for Less: Up to 65% off skin care, hair accessories and more favorites

  • Look back at Harry Belafonte's appearances on TODAY

    04:07

  • What's next for Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon?

    03:43

  • New bill could set minimum age restriction to use social media

    02:07

  • Taliban kills ISIS leader behind deadly 2021 Kabul airport bombing

    00:22
  • Now Playing

    First Republic Bank stock falls nearly 50% as concerns mount

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, GOP respond to Biden’s bid for re-election in 2024

    02:55

  • Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    00:29

  • Harry Belafonte, trailblazing singer, actor and activist, dies at 96

    00:45

  • Woof Wellness NYC offers fetching yoga classes with adoptable dogs

    04:10

  • African penguins from Mystic Aquarium visit TODAY

    04:57

  • How researchers are using dogs to sniff out spotted lanternflies

    02:52

  • Bob Lee's relationship with suspect's sister 'important' to case

    02:38

  • Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News, Don Lemon ousted at CNN

    03:41

  • 3-day ceasefire in Sudan begins as Americans race to evacuate

    02:16

  • Biden-Trump rematch? It's '2020 vibes,’ NBC’s Hallie Jackson says

    02:37

  • President Biden officially announces he is running for re-election

    02:23

  • First generation college-bound friends get surprise scholarships

    07:19

  • Meet the woman on a mission to spread friendship in all 50 states

    04:33

  • Jenna Bush Hager attends USS George H.W. Bush homecoming

    05:59

  • Skier records terrifying fall into deep mountain crevasse

    00:27

First Republic Bank stock falls nearly 50% as concerns mount

02:08

First Republic Bank, a well-known regional bank, saw its stock drop nearly 50% after announcing a recent $100 billion drop in deposits despite the billions it received from the nation’s largest banks. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY. April 26, 2023

  • Look back at Harry Belafonte's appearances on TODAY

    04:07

  • What's next for Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon?

    03:43

  • New bill could set minimum age restriction to use social media

    02:07

  • Taliban kills ISIS leader behind deadly 2021 Kabul airport bombing

    00:22
  • Now Playing

    First Republic Bank stock falls nearly 50% as concerns mount

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, GOP respond to Biden’s bid for re-election in 2024

    02:55

  • Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    00:29

  • Harry Belafonte, trailblazing singer, actor and activist, dies at 96

    00:45

  • Woof Wellness NYC offers fetching yoga classes with adoptable dogs

    04:10

  • African penguins from Mystic Aquarium visit TODAY

    04:57

  • How researchers are using dogs to sniff out spotted lanternflies

    02:52

  • Bob Lee's relationship with suspect's sister 'important' to case

    02:38

  • Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News, Don Lemon ousted at CNN

    03:41

  • 3-day ceasefire in Sudan begins as Americans race to evacuate

    02:16

  • Biden-Trump rematch? It's '2020 vibes,’ NBC’s Hallie Jackson says

    02:37

  • President Biden officially announces he is running for re-election

    02:23

  • First generation college-bound friends get surprise scholarships

    07:19

  • Meet the woman on a mission to spread friendship in all 50 states

    04:33

  • Jenna Bush Hager attends USS George H.W. Bush homecoming

    05:59

  • Skier records terrifying fall into deep mountain crevasse

    00:27

02:55

Trump, GOP respond to Biden’s bid for re-election in 2024

02:07

New bill could set minimum age restriction to use social media

02:08

First Republic Bank stock falls nearly 50% as concerns mount

03:43

What's next for Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon?

00:22

Taliban kills ISIS leader behind deadly 2021 Kabul airport bombing

04:07

Look back at Harry Belafonte's appearances on TODAY

04:15

Beauty products up to 50% off: Smoothing oil, night cream, more

00:29

Harry Belafonte dies at 96

05:04

Madison Beer opens up about facing harsh criticism online

08:25

Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency

03:53

Make this citrusy chicken with avocado salad in just 15 minutes

04:55

Bill Bellamy on new memoir full of MTV stories and ‘90s throwbacks

05:26

Garden and lawn tips to get your home into spring shape

04:10

Woof Wellness NYC offers fetching yoga classes with adoptable dogs

04:38

Skincare by the decade: Routines for your 20s, 30s, 40s and older

04:06

Cooking with Cal: Stuffed artichokes from a Massachusetts favorite

03:07

Try these full-body workouts to build muscle at home

00:41

Rainn Wilson on sitting next to man on plane watching ‘The Office’

05:16

Rainn Wilson talks new book 'Soul Boom' that explores spirituality

04:33

Meet the woman on a mission to spread friendship in all 50 states

04:15

Beauty products up to 50% off: Smoothing oil, night cream, more

05:04

Madison Beer opens up about facing harsh criticism online

08:25

Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency

00:45

Harry Belafonte, trailblazing singer, actor and activist, dies at 96

07:19

First generation college-bound friends get surprise scholarships

09:20

‘Home Edit’ stars reveal the celebrity they'd love to help organize

08:35

Meghan Trainor on husband Daryl Sabara: ‘That’s my everything’

03:02

See TODAY fan play a trivia game with help from Hoda and Jenna

04:02

Weekend watch list: 'Ghosted,' 'Beef,' 'Mrs. Davis,' and more

04:54

Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the designer making sustainable fashion

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

03:53

Make this citrusy chicken with avocado salad in just 15 minutes

02:28

How to make falafel from scratch in just 15 minutes

04:06

Cooking with Cal: Stuffed artichokes from a Massachusetts favorite

05:14

Taste of Sonoma County: 3 chefs share fresh recipes

04:41

Repurpose leftovers with these sustainable kitchen hacks

03:57

Shrimp spring rolls that are simple and fun to make with the kids

06:32

Shrimp cocktail, dressed up sweet potatoes: Get the recipes!

04:58

Try this make-ahead recipe for chilled sesame ramen with chicken

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

04:35

Baked rice with spring vegetables: Get the recipe!