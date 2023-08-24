Deployed dad surprises son on first day of school — in a costume!
First GOP debate: Who won, who lost and who stood out
After the first Republican presidential debate with eight of the top GOP candidates, excluding former President Donald Trump, NBC’s Kristen Welker joins TODAY to break down the key moments on hot topics. “This was not the debate we were expecting,” she says.Aug. 24, 2023
