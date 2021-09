Former FDNY chief Joseph Pfeifer visits the TODAY plaza in an exclusive interview describing the early moments of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and what instructions he gave his team as the buildings began to crumble on Sept. 11, 2001. Pfeifer shares more gut-wrenching stories in his new book commemorating the terrorist attack’s 20th anniversary, “Ordinary People: A Memoir of 9/11.”Sept. 7, 2021