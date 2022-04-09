IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

First ever women’s sports bar open in Portland

02:53

Chef Jenny Nguyen is proving the phrase “if you build it, they will come” true after opening the first sports bar in the country to exclusively show women’s sports. Customers are already pouring into “The Sports Bra” as ratings for the WNBA, women’s soccer and softball are reaching record highs. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for Saturday TODAY.April 9, 2022

