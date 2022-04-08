IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates

    02:39
  • Now Playing

    First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Tirico weighs in on Tiger Woods' standing at Masters

    03:42

  • DHL cargo plane slides off runway, then breaks in half

    00:26

  • Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect mistakenly set free

    00:20

  • Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

    00:23

  • Restaurant patrons trapped by floodwaters in New Jersey

    01:38

  • Academy to meet Friday to discuss Will Smith’s fate over Oscars slap

    02:13

  • New questions arise in Secret Service investigation

    02:25

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

    02:38

  • At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine

    02:44

  • How this jewelry designer went from flea markets to global success

    04:21

  • Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • Tiger Woods gears up for his big return to the Masters

    03:57

  • Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!

    00:48

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose

    01:13

  • How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

    02:24

  • MLB Opening Day: Americans get ready to flock to the ballparks

    03:29

TODAY

First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch

03:06

Four private citizens from industry are getting ready to blast off on the first NASA-sanctioned, fully commercial flight to the International Space Station. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY ahead of the historic launch.April 8, 2022

First all-civilian crew set to launch on mission to International Space Station

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates

    02:39
  • Now Playing

    First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Mike Tirico weighs in on Tiger Woods' standing at Masters

    03:42

  • DHL cargo plane slides off runway, then breaks in half

    00:26

  • Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect mistakenly set free

    00:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All