IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

    03:15

  • Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza

    08:32

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID

    05:46

  • 3 health signs women should not ignore

    04:45

  • Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond

    05:26

  • COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season

    01:54

  • Savannah Guthrie shares update on COVID recovery

    01:48

  • Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans

    02:05

  • CDC probing cases of hepatitis linked to the deaths of 5 children

    00:28

  • Contagious COVID-19 subvariant stirs fears of new pandemic wave

    01:49

  • Try these simple exercises during your at-home workout routine

    03:37

  • Christy Turlington Burns on how running aligns with her nonprofit

    01:03

  • How a mother-daughter nursing duo cares for their rural community

    06:22

  • Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases, masks, J&J vaccine

    04:52

  • Mental Health Awareness: How to show support for a loved one

    06:02

  • How ‘parental burnout’ is affecting families across US

    04:24

  • US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemic

    02:32

TODAY

First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

06:17

Emily Whitehead was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 5 years old. After two years of unsuccessful chemotherapy and rapidly declining health, she became the first pediatric patient in the world to receive CAR T-cell therapy. Whitehead, along with her parents and doctor, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to celebrate 10 years of being cancer free.May 11, 2022

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

    03:15

  • Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza

    08:32

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID

    05:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All