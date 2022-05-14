IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Ukrainian group is favorited to win Eurovision song contest

    02:40

  • Driver meets good Samaritans who saved her life: ‘I am so grateful’

    02:18

  • Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request

    01:13
  • Now Playing

    First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

    00:56

  • Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 79

    00:44

  • Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: ‘I’m OK, if anybody was wondering’

    01:02

  • Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

    03:26

  • Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concerns

    02:13

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25

  • Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient

    00:30

  • Convicted murderer escapes from transport bus

    00:28

  • First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court

    02:39

  • Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

    01:31

  • Federal judge to rule on pandemic-era immigration restriction

    01:43

  • Justice Thomas: Leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion ‘changed the court’

    01:49

  • Millions feel the heat from record temperatures in the Southwest

    01:24

  • Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage

    02:01

  • Get caught up on this month’s popular stories

    04:43

  • Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts

    05:16

TODAY

First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

00:40

Seven mountain climbers have become the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest. The “Full Circle Everest” team. which consists of six Americans and one Kenyan, say they are on a mission to inspire other outdoor enthusiasts.May 14, 2022

Youngest American woman to climb Everest, 18, says being away from family was ‘hardest part’

  • Ukrainian group is favorited to win Eurovision song contest

    02:40

  • Driver meets good Samaritans who saved her life: ‘I am so grateful’

    02:18

  • Twins bring step-mom to tears with surprise adoption request

    01:13
  • Now Playing

    First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

    00:56

  • Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 79

    00:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All