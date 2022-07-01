IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Firework safety 101: How to avoid risk during July 4th celebrations

Nine people died and 11,000 were injured during incidents involving fireworks in 2021. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports for TODAY on ways to stay safe while celebrating the Fourth of July.July 1, 2022

25 fun things to do on the 4th of July with family and friends

    Firework safety 101: How to avoid risk during July 4th celebrations

