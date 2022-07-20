Record-setting heat wave fuels raging fires across London

Trainer who lost arm in accident shares modified workouts for all05:20
Shark camp offers free ocean adventure to disadvantaged students04:08
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 20, 202202:03
Bruce’s Beach family speaks out after LA returns seized property05:05
Marine scientists reveal how sharks have changed over 50 years04:17
Russia plans to annex more Ukraine territory, White House warns02:18
Airline introduces intense training program to address pilot shortage03:50
Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to a whopping $630 million00:44
Police searching for gunman who killed ‘Law & Order’ crew member00:24
More beaches shut down due to shark sightings in New York02:18
CDC recommends Novavax 2-dose vaccine for ages 18 and above00:25
Donald Trump and family reunite in NYC for Ivana Trump’s funeral01:49
Secret Service has no new Jan. 6 texts to give panel after deletion02:39
- Now Playing
Record-setting heat wave fuels raging fires across London03:10
- UP NEXT
Power grids across US pushed to the brink in dangerous heat wave02:13
Here’s how a husband and wife are helping solve cold cases04:31
Scientists discover new clues on where sand tiger sharks give birth04:58
Prince Harry warns of global threats, divisive issues at United Nations01:50
Guest makes brief appearance in underwear during live Zoom call01:38
Netflix trying to win back subscribers with new, cheaper options03:21
- UP NEXT
Trainer who lost arm in accident shares modified workouts for all05:20
Shark camp offers free ocean adventure to disadvantaged students04:08
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 20, 202202:03
Bruce’s Beach family speaks out after LA returns seized property05:05
Marine scientists reveal how sharks have changed over 50 years04:17
Russia plans to annex more Ukraine territory, White House warns02:18
Play All
Play All