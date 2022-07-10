IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Firefighters desperately trying to save giant sequoias in Yosemite

01:48

Firefighters are battling an inferno that’s been tearing through drought-stricken bush in Yosemite National Park and threatening the giant sequoia trees there. The trees’ age can be measured in thousands of years. NBC’s Cal Perry reports for Sunday TODAY.July 10, 2022

Hundreds evacuate after wildfire closes Yosemite National Park’s famed Mariposa Grove, home to 500 giant sequoias

