Firefighters battle massive fire at New Jersey chemical plant
00:29
A fire erupted at a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey Friday night, sending flames and dangerous smoke into the air. The now 11-alarm blaze prompted evacuations as firefighters work to bring the situation under control.Jan. 15, 2022
