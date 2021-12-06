Fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo also accused of sexual harassment
In the wake of Chris Cuomo’s firing from CNN on Saturday, a new allegation has come to light, and this time it involves a sexual harassment claim against the anchor himself. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2021
