IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more

  • The Eternal Pink diamond could fetch $35 million at auction

    00:41

  • ‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius up for parole

    02:05

  • Opening Day 2023: Inside the new rules for MLB

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Fired Fox News producer speaks out over Dominion legal battle

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s defense team calls accuser back to the stand

    05:07

  • Idaho quadruple murder case: Officer’s credibility questioned

    02:07

  • Emotional vigil held for victims of Nashville school shooting

    02:28

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    03:52

  • Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges

    01:20

  • 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash while training in Kentucky

    01:48

  • How to be more open with your significant other

    05:29

  • High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

    03:38

  • What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

    04:36

  • Barges get stuck on Kentucky dam after breaking from tugboat

    00:29

  • Walking 10,000 steps daily is a 'fabricated’ goal, doctor says

    02:49

  • Young pilot guided back to runway after losing landing gear

    04:00

  • Judge in Murdaugh trial speaks out for first time since verdict

    02:29

  • Adnan Syed’s conviction reinstated: Will he return to prison?

    02:20

  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s children’s depositions read in court

    02:30

  • Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization

    01:50

TODAY

Fired Fox News producer speaks out over Dominion legal battle

01:11

Abby Grossberg, the fired Fox News producer at the center of a legal battle over Dominion Voting Systems, is speaking out for the first time in a broadcast exclusive to NBC’s Cynthia McFadden.March 30, 2023

  • The Eternal Pink diamond could fetch $35 million at auction

    00:41

  • ‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius up for parole

    02:05

  • Opening Day 2023: Inside the new rules for MLB

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Fired Fox News producer speaks out over Dominion legal battle

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s defense team calls accuser back to the stand

    05:07

  • Idaho quadruple murder case: Officer’s credibility questioned

    02:07

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All