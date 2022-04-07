Fire causes major power outage in Puerto Rico

A fire at one of Puerto Rico’s largest power plants plunged nearly 350,000 customers into darkness. Luma Energy says its working to get the lights back on, giving priority to hospitals and other institutions that need power urgently. The company says the issue could take 24-hours to resolve.April 7, 2022
