Fire at Denver Broncos' stadium damages suites, seats

Fire officials say a blaze sparked in a suite and later spread to nearby stadium seats at the Colorado Bronco’s Empower Field at Mile High. Eight suites and over 200 seats were badly damaged or destroyed by the fire and smoke. Officials say crews doing metal work in a lounge area may have accidentally started the fire.March 25, 2022
