    Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

TODAY

Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

01:08

Finland's leaders said Thursday they plan to apply to join NATO. If granted, it would double the alliance's border with Russia. President Sauli Niinisto placed the blame squarely on Putin, saying, "You caused this, look in the mirror." Sweden is also expected to join the alliance.May 12, 2022

Finland must make bid to join NATO 'without delay,' its leaders say

    Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

