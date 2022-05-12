Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO03:56
- Now Playing
Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia01:08
- UP NEXT
Finland's president urges NATO membership after Russian invasion of Ukraine00:57
Huge explosion rocks Azovstal steel plant as Russian bombardment continues00:34
Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine01:22
'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis01:46
House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:56
Ukrainian demining unit in Donetsk detonate Russian explosives01:02
US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine02:47
Ukraine recaptures villages from Russian troops around Kharkiv00:57
Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply01:41
A look inside Mariupol: Ukrainian amateur photographer shares the terror and hope of the war02:24
McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'00:52
Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa04:09
Russia hits Odesa, US speeds up process of getting aid to Ukraine02:17
Missiles strike Odesa shopping mall, Ukraine's military says00:42
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says ports are at standstill because of Russian blockade01:15
Gas prices near all-time highs02:05
Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine01:44
Biden signs bill to provide 'pivotal' support for Ukraine02:24
How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO03:56
- Now Playing
Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia01:08
- UP NEXT
Finland's president urges NATO membership after Russian invasion of Ukraine00:57
Huge explosion rocks Azovstal steel plant as Russian bombardment continues00:34
Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine01:22
'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis01:46
Play All