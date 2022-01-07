IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

  • Now Playing

    Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Niecy Nash dishes on how she fell in love with her 'hersband'

    05:13

  • Kathie Lee Gifford: I have a very sweet man in my life

    06:57

  • Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions

    10:06

  • Jennifer Lopez hints that she could get married again

    03:18

  • Maria Shriver and Oprah Winfrey talk about their ‘long, simple’ friendship

    05:55

  • Inside the trend of older women dating younger men

    06:14

  • Postdates launches and helps you get things you left at your ex’s place

    02:11

  • Donna-Rama: Willie Geist and Jenna play ‘Related or Relationship’

    03:38

  • Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews discuss their marriage audiobook

    08:06

  • Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue talk about their new podcast

    03:39

  • Hoda Kotb talks about importance of planning date night with fiancé Joel

    01:20

  • How long-distance couples are making it work — even during a pandemic

    03:29

  • Hoda officiates record-breaking vow renewal ceremony

    00:35

  • How this pie company is giving back to Chicago communities

    04:37

  • How looking for love has changed during the coronavirus pandemic

    02:55

  • My TODAY Plaza: Celebrating Hidden Heroes families

    03:33

  • Polite habits people secretly dislike

    01:47

  • Thomas Rhett pays tribute to his wife for their 8th anniversary

    00:58

  • More things that Hoda and Jenna can’t live without

    01:14

TODAY

Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips

06:06

In the new series, Hoda and Jenna Hook Me Up, the ladies try to set up one viewer with the person of their dreams. First up is Jenny Risk from Williamsburg, New York, who gets some help with her online dating profile from author and dating coach Logan Ury. Tips include choosing the right photos and adding profile prompts that hook people in. On a date, instead of the usual small talk, go for an experience instead, advises Ury.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Niecy Nash dishes on how she fell in love with her 'hersband'

    05:13

  • Kathie Lee Gifford: I have a very sweet man in my life

    06:57

  • Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions

    10:06

  • Jennifer Lopez hints that she could get married again

    03:18

  • Maria Shriver and Oprah Winfrey talk about their ‘long, simple’ friendship

    05:55

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All