Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips

In the new series, Hoda and Jenna Hook Me Up, the ladies try to set up one viewer with the person of their dreams. First up is Jenny Risk from Williamsburg, New York, who gets some help with her online dating profile from author and dating coach Logan Ury. Tips include choosing the right photos and adding profile prompts that hook people in. On a date, instead of the usual small talk, go for an experience instead, advises Ury.Jan. 7, 2022