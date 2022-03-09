IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook with help from celeb chefs on TODAY All Day 

  • Now Playing

    It's tax season: What to know before you file

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

    03:17

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • How to negotiate with your boss to get a raise

    08:49

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14

  • Should you let your battery drain before charging?

    05:07

  • Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues

    01:56

  • How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations

    04:15

  • Spring break destinations prepare for record-breaking crowds

    02:32

  • Babysitting rates jump 11%, outpacing inflation

    02:51

  • CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion

    05:17

  • What to buy in March – and what to skip

    03:49

  • How to negotiate a raise and ask for more benefits - including wfh

    04:44

  • New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time

    00:32

  • Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:24

  • Mistakes to avoid when planning your travel

    05:05

  • How to save on groceries as food prices rise

    03:45

  • How to save money on gas, home heating bills

    03:40

  • As pandemic eases, wedding business faces shortages

    03:53

  • Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages

    02:41

TODAY

It's tax season: What to know before you file

05:27

NBC’s senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle shares tips and advice on filing your taxes this year as well as navigating your investments amid the Ukrainian crisis. Ruhle says to be prepared, consider standard deductions, check for “free file,” consider filing your taxes as a couple and check the child tax credit.March 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    It's tax season: What to know before you file

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

    03:17

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • How to negotiate with your boss to get a raise

    08:49

  • How to get the most out of a tank of gas

    03:14

  • Should you let your battery drain before charging?

    05:07

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All