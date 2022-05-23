IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From beach hacks to style must-haves, 17 hidden gems we're loving for summer

  • Now Playing

    Financial advice to follow for every stage of your life

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Travelers face summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

    03:15

  • Another wild Wall Street week ignites recession fears

    02:01

  • How to save money on flights this summer

    03:24

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Hunter Biden rep says his $2M tax bill has been paid off

    02:41

  • Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses

    02:28

  • How to afford waves of wedding invites: Gift ideas, travel tips, more

    04:30

  • Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallon

    00:31

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • Gas prices hit record with national average now $4.48 per gallon

    00:29

  • Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

    03:26

  • Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps

    05:32

  • Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation

    05:29

  • Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections

    02:29

  • Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold

    00:23

  • Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day

    01:55

  • Woman starts company to fight the gender pay gap

    03:57

  • Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

    00:36

TODAY

Financial advice to follow for every stage of your life

04:18

Financial life coach expert Lacy Garcia joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with financial guidance for people at every stage of life, including tips to be financially secure in your job and relationships, ways to save for big purchases, and how to plan for retirement.May 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Financial advice to follow for every stage of your life

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Travelers face summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

    03:15

  • Another wild Wall Street week ignites recession fears

    02:01

  • How to save money on flights this summer

    03:24

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All