Film, TV and more entertainment to look out for in 2022
The return of TV favorites, big movie blockbusters and concert tours are expected in 2022. This New Year’s Day, NBC News’ Joe Fryer takes a look ahead for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 1, 2022
Film, TV and more entertainment to look out for in 2022
