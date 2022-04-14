IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

TODAY

Filing your taxes last minute? Follow these tips to avoid mistakes

03:50

From tax filing prep to common mistakes to avoid, NBC's Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with last-minute tips to help you file your taxes on time.April 14, 2022

