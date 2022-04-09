IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Filing taxes at the last minute? Here are mistakes to avoid

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    From idea to empire: How to launch a brand new business

    05:06

  • Avoid these common (and costly) mistakes when filing your taxes

    04:44

  • Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

    02:24

  • Why you may soon see a rise in wine prices

    00:33

  • As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging

    02:16

  • Travel Tips: Consumer Confidential

    25:00

  • The top company to work for according to LinkedIn is…

    04:55

  • Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud

    04:46

  • Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments

    00:25

  • Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise

    02:08

  • Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?

    04:21

  • How to buy good wine on a budget

    05:36

  • Online dating scams on the rise amid cryptocurrency boom

    04:24

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

    04:45

  • Biden celebrating strong jobs report amid rising inflation

    01:43

  • New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

    05:35

  • Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

    00:35

TODAY

Filing taxes at the last minute? Here are mistakes to avoid

04:00

There’s just a few days left until taxes are due. The filing deadline is April 18th and if you haven’t started looking over your paperwork yet, time is running out. NBC’s senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle joins Saturday TODAY with some last minute tips on what’s new this tax season and mistakes to avoid.April 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Filing taxes at the last minute? Here are mistakes to avoid

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    From idea to empire: How to launch a brand new business

    05:06

  • Avoid these common (and costly) mistakes when filing your taxes

    04:44

  • Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market

    04:05

  • How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

    02:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All