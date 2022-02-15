IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06
How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

02:06

Kristi Yamaguchi soared to gold 30 years ago at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, becoming the first Asian American to win the top medal in any sport at the Winter Games. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb looks back at her Olympic career that inspired an entire generation of skaters.Feb. 15, 2022

    How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06
