Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates talk winning silver for Team USA
03:33
Olympic medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates join TODAY to talk about their stunning performances on the ice in the team figure skating competition. The real-life couple and co-captains talk about their pre-skate pep talks as well as their decision to skate to Billie Eilish and Daft Punk. Bates also talks about calling his mom after competing, and finding out many of Team USA's families were together cheering them on at a watch party. “I got way more than I bargained for,” he says.Feb. 7, 2022
