Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier

Silver medalists Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Brandon Frazier join TODAY to talk about their impressive skating performances over the weekend. The duo discuss one moment in particular where Knierim seemingly apologized to her partner after the free program. “We’re proud of our free program, but I had a couple of hiccups from myself in the program and I just really wanted Brandon to have this magical moment,” Knierim says.Feb. 7, 2022