Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy

Ukrainian forces claim to have sunk a Russian supply ship and set fire to the port in the city of Berdiansk on the Sea of Azov. Berdiansk is a critical port in supplying Russian forces into Ukraine, and now lacks food and fuel. A U.S. officials says Russia’s offensive is shifting focus to the East, closer to Russia’s border, as their offensive around Kyiv suffers reversals. NBC’s Richard Engel reports from Kyiv Ukraine.March 24, 2022