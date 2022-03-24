IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State 02:53 Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag 02:06 Why airline CEOs are calling on Biden to end the mask mandate 03:17 New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly 02:42 US Capitol to reopen to public for limited tours after 2 years 00:21 Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest 00:24 North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea 00:27 Major cleanup begins after severe tornadoes ravage the South 03:45 Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for final day of confirmation hearings 02:24
Now Playing
Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy 02:58
UP NEXT
Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting 01:55 Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine 02:00 Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend 04:38 Moderna seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6 01:29 Schools open their classrooms – and hearts – to Ukrainian students 02:21 Crash in Oklahoma leaves 6 high school students dead 00:20 Starbucks announces plans to introduce reusable cups 03:03 Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms 00:29 Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials 02:26 Black box from plane that crashed in China has been recovered 02:53 Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy 02:58
Ukrainian forces claim to have sunk a Russian supply ship and set fire to the port in the city of Berdiansk on the Sea of Azov. Berdiansk is a critical port in supplying Russian forces into Ukraine, and now lacks food and fuel. A U.S. officials says Russia’s offensive is shifting focus to the East, closer to Russia’s border, as their offensive around Kyiv suffers reversals. NBC’s Richard Engel reports from Kyiv Ukraine.
March 24, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State 02:53 Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag 02:06 Why airline CEOs are calling on Biden to end the mask mandate 03:17 New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly 02:42 US Capitol to reopen to public for limited tours after 2 years 00:21 Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest 00:24