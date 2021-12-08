Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright
In the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, bourbon curator and sprits expert Fred Minnick shares his recommendations for festive libations, including Prosecco, pecan liqueur, tequila, Chardonnay and, of course, bourbon!Dec. 8, 2021
How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough
