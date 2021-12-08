IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

  • How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

    05:04

  • Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

    04:31

  • Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

    05:51

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

    05:21

  • TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

    24:46

  • Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy

    05:34

  • Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and more

    04:30

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

  • Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

    04:39

  • Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

    05:13

  • Supply chain issues threaten a chicken tender shortage

    03:21

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams whips up creamy spinach gratin with a crispy breadcrumb topping

    07:52

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Who invented bagels and lox? Al Roker learns the history of an iconic New York City food | Family Style

    24:45

  • Learn how to make shakshuka, a one-pot meal for the holidays

    04:26

  • Holiday subscription boxes: Flowers, cocktails, cheeses, more

    03:46

  • Al Roker visits an iconic New York spot for bagels and lox

    04:46

TODAY

Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

04:31

In the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, bourbon curator and sprits expert Fred Minnick shares his recommendations for festive libations, including Prosecco, pecan liqueur, tequila, Chardonnay and, of course, bourbon!Dec. 8, 2021

  • How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

    05:04

  • Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

    04:31

  • Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

    05:51

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

    05:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All