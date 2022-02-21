As COVID cases drop and restrictions are lifted, employees and employers are trying to figure out the future of work. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen has advice for people dealing with anxiety about returning to the office, as well as key factors to consider about which style of work suits you the best.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
How to cope with return to office anxiety
03:54
UP NEXT
What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week
02:04
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis
02:23
Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates
01:42
Why are mask mandates falling away now?
04:07
US Surgeon General and family test positive for COVID-19