    At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train

At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train

05:06

Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith travels to Lake Placid in New York where former Olympians introduce him to the town that has become so famous for the Winter Games. You can ski and skate along the same courses as athletes, and even try your hand at the bobsled.Jan. 31, 2022

