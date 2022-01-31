Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith travels to Lake Placid in New York where former Olympians introduce him to the town that has become so famous for the Winter Games. You can ski and skate along the same courses as athletes, and even try your hand at the bobsled.Jan. 31, 2022
Mott Street Girls shining a light on New York City’s Chinatown
04:05
Now Playing
At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train
05:06
UP NEXT
The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022
02:16
Life on the go: Meet a couple embracing van life
04:13
Travel deals for planning your next vacation
04:13
Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica