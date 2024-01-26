Feel better from the inside out with this food reset
“The Genius Life” podcast host Max Lugavere joins Hoda & Jenna to share tips on how to do a food reset, including which foods to get rid of, the right carbs to eat, how eating your meal in a particular order can lead to smaller blood sugar spikes, and why it's important to front load your meals with protein — even breakfast.Jan. 26, 2024
