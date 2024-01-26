IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kick winter woes to the curb with these problem-solvers — plus an exclusive TODAY discount

  • Now Playing

    Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

    03:57

  • Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

    04:09

  • Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips

    05:06

  • Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

    03:24

  • Red berry crisp smoothie and overnight oats: Get the recipes!

    04:04

  • Momma’s chicken pot pie and berry arugula salad: Get the recipes!

    05:08

  • Restaurant-inspired tortilla soup: Get Dylan Dreyer’s recipe!

    03:31

  • Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

    04:45

  • Heathy and filling snacks to try when the cravings hit

    04:59

  • Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

    03:48

  • Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

    03:54

  • One-pot turmeric chicken and stuffed cabbage: Get the recipes!

    05:08

  • What are the best diets of 2024?

    04:40

  • Hoda & Jenna embark on a wellness journey to kick off 2024

    08:24

  • 2024 food trends: What will be in your glass and on your plate

    03:45

  • Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

    03:27

  • Brothy beans and garlic bread: Get these New Year's recipes

    05:25

  • TODAY anchors face off in holiday movie meal themed quiz

    04:32

  • Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

    05:00

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

05:38

“The Genius Life” podcast host Max Lugavere joins Hoda & Jenna to share tips on how to do a food reset, including which foods to get rid of, the right carbs to eat, how eating your meal in a particular order can lead to smaller blood sugar spikes, and why it's important to front load your meals with protein — even breakfast.Jan. 26, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

    03:57

  • Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

    04:09

  • Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips

    05:06

  • Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

    03:24

  • Red berry crisp smoothie and overnight oats: Get the recipes!

    04:04

  • Momma’s chicken pot pie and berry arugula salad: Get the recipes!

    05:08

  • Restaurant-inspired tortilla soup: Get Dylan Dreyer’s recipe!

    03:31

  • Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

    04:45

  • Heathy and filling snacks to try when the cravings hit

    04:59

  • Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

    03:48

  • Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

    03:54

  • One-pot turmeric chicken and stuffed cabbage: Get the recipes!

    05:08

  • What are the best diets of 2024?

    04:40

  • Hoda & Jenna embark on a wellness journey to kick off 2024

    08:24

  • 2024 food trends: What will be in your glass and on your plate

    03:45

  • Start your new year strong with a salad packed with superfoods

    03:27

  • Brothy beans and garlic bread: Get these New Year's recipes

    05:25

  • TODAY anchors face off in holiday movie meal themed quiz

    04:32

  • Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

    05:00

Alabama performs first execution in US using nitrogen gas

Fans rally around Detroit Lions amid history run for the Super Bowl

Bryan Kohberger back in court: When will the murder trial begin?

Trial of convicted school shooter’s mom Jennifer Crumbley begins

Trump expected at closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case

Plains, Northeast face another weekend of wet weather

‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Michelle Yeoh on nerves before singing in new ‘Wicked’ movie

TODAY anchors face off in rom-com recipe themed quiz

Bryan Greenberg talks 'Junction,' personal experience with opioids

Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

John Cena talks new film ‘Argyle,’ plan to leave WWE at age 50

Meet the athletes to watch for at the Paris 2024 Olympics

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Daisy Ridley talks 'Sometimes I Think About Dying,' 'Star Wars'

St. Louis book club celebrates 50 years of sisterhood

What to do if you are a victim of a financial scam

‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Michelle Yeoh on nerves before singing in new ‘Wicked’ movie

Hoda & Jenna try to figure out what a freckle stamper is

Author Bonnie Jo Campbell talks ‘The Waters,’ takes fan questions

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

How to battle mom guilt, connect with your kids and more

Lisa Vanderpump on 'Scandoval,' Kyle Richards' recent separation

Jessica Biel admits to eating in the shower, Hoda & Jenna weigh in

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Tahini chicken tenders and chorizo sloppy Joes: Get the recipes!

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

Dolly Parton announces a new line of baking products

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Sirloin skewers and hummus tehina: Get the recipes!