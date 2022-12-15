IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Federal Reserve announces 7th interest rate hike of the year

02:35

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the seventh time this year on Wednesday, making it more expensive to borrow money in the U.S. yet again. What does it mean for your money and your purchases? NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2022

