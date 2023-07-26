Mike Tirico breaks previews sports and athletes at 2024 Games
04:34
How Paris is preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games
02:18
Women’s World Cup fever spurs a worldwide celebration
02:35
Brandi Chastain shares excitement for women’s World Cup
03:20
Biden’s dog Commander involved in multiple biting incidents
01:56
Now Playing
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
UP NEXT
Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says
02:27
Kohberger’s attorneys suggest possible alibi in Idaho murder case
04:33
Mega Millions jackpot grows closer to $1B after no winner
00:36
Search of Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home concludes
02:06
Trevor Reed, Marine vet released from Russia, injured in Ukraine
02:04
Water temperatures off Florida soar over 100 degrees
05:51
Hunter Biden to appear in court to plead guilty on tax charges
02:54
How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
04:11
Inside the Opera of the Ozarks and its big plans
04:33
Woman dies after suspected grizzly bear attack in Yellowstone
02:32
McCarthy raises possibility of impeachment inquiry against Biden
00:30
Airline crew surprises man who dreamt of becoming flight attendant
01:08
Obama family’s personal chef dies in paddleboarding accident
02:06
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
Copied
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, bringing the benchmark rate to a 22-year high. They've been raising rates since last spring in order to cool down the economy and tame record inflation, but the higher interest rates make it more expensive to use credit cards or take out loans.July 26, 2023
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 26, 2023
01:59
Mike Tirico breaks previews sports and athletes at 2024 Games
04:34
How Paris is preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games
02:18
Women’s World Cup fever spurs a worldwide celebration
02:35
Brandi Chastain shares excitement for women’s World Cup
03:20
Biden’s dog Commander involved in multiple biting incidents
01:56
Now Playing
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
UP NEXT
Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says
02:27
Kohberger’s attorneys suggest possible alibi in Idaho murder case
04:33
Mega Millions jackpot grows closer to $1B after no winner
00:36
Search of Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home concludes
02:06
Trevor Reed, Marine vet released from Russia, injured in Ukraine
02:04
Water temperatures off Florida soar over 100 degrees
05:51
Hunter Biden to appear in court to plead guilty on tax charges
02:54
How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
04:11
Inside the Opera of the Ozarks and its big plans
04:33
Woman dies after suspected grizzly bear attack in Yellowstone
02:32
McCarthy raises possibility of impeachment inquiry against Biden
00:30
Airline crew surprises man who dreamt of becoming flight attendant
01:08
Obama family’s personal chef dies in paddleboarding accident