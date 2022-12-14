IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still shopping? 6 Amazon bestsellers that will be a hit this holiday season — under $30

  • Autopsy reveals Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm

    00:24

  • Al Roker overwhelmed with emotion during TODAY surprise

    05:33

  • Leaders reach bipartisan deal on framework for spending package

    00:23

  • Sandy Hook survivors reflect with hero teacher 10 years later

    03:39

  • See Prince William, Kate and kids in 2022 Christmas card

    00:23

  • Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61

    00:36

  • Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act at White House ceremony

    00:21

  • Jay Leno speaks out for first time since major burn accident

    09:09

  • As Title 42 nears end, migrants cross US border in large numbers

    02:18

  • Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud and money laundering

    02:28
  • Now Playing

    Next interest rate hike expected to be smaller as inflation cools

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    30 million under winter alerts from Rockies to New England

    01:15

  • Tornadoes sweep across the South as powerful storm moves east

    02:18

  • Preview Hoda Kotb's exclusive interview with Jay Leno

    00:26

  • New data for November shows inflation rate slowing

    02:28

  • Filmmaker talks being selected for 1st civilian trip to moon

    04:20

  • FAO Schwarz turns 160! Inside look at the major milestone

    03:32

  • Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner

    03:30

  • Scientists develop glove that eliminates Parkinson’s tremor

    04:37

  • Twitter abruptly disbands its Trust and Safety council

    00:28

TODAY

Next interest rate hike expected to be smaller as inflation cools

02:18

The inflation rate is down to 7.1%, a drop of 2% since hitting the highest rate in 40 years back in June. In an effort to continue the trend of slowed inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce yet another interest rate hike on Wednesday. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY.Dec. 14, 2022

Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes as inflation cools, but recession questions linger

  • UP NEXT

    Autopsy reveals Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm

    00:24

  • Al Roker overwhelmed with emotion during TODAY surprise

    05:33

  • Leaders reach bipartisan deal on framework for spending package

    00:23

  • Sandy Hook survivors reflect with hero teacher 10 years later

    03:39

  • See Prince William, Kate and kids in 2022 Christmas card

    00:23

  • Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61

    00:36

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All