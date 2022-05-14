IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Federal judge to rule on pandemic-era immigration restriction

A federal judge is hearing arguments on the Biden administration’s plan to lift the pandemic-era Title 42 immigration restriction at the U.S./Mexico border. The White House says now that COVID-19 has improved, it has no choice but to lift the restriction, which was enacted by former president Trump and lets the government quickly expel migrants. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022

