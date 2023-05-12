Identical triplets follow mom’s footsteps in same medical practice
Title 42 ends: Inside the chaos and confusion at the border
Title 42 ends: Inside the chaos and confusion at the border
The COVID-era immigration restriction known as Title 42 expired at midnight with thousands of people ready to cross the border into the United States. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Florida has temporarily blocked a Biden administration policy aiming to speed up the processing of some migrants. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.May 12, 2023
