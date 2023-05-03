IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Speeding driver clips officer during traffic stop in terrifying video
00:38
FBI called in after 3 unsolved stabbings at UC Davis
00:28
Family pranks new boyfriend by reciting pledge before dinner
01:07
Al Roker to be inducted in the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame
00:37
tWitch's widow opens up on how she explains his loss to their kids
07:36
Tucker Carlson text message that reportedly led to firing revealed
02:14
Teen opens fire at school in Belgrade, Serbia, killing 8
01:14
Now Playing
Federal Reserve poised to make 10th rate hike to slow inflation
01:50
UP NEXT
Biden to send 1,500 troops to southern border as Title 42 ends
02:18
What to buy in May 2023: Major appliances, spring apparel, more
04:40
Luke Russert reflects on late father, Tim Russert, in new book
06:06
Folk legend Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
00:55
‘Godfather of AI’ shares ominous reason for leaving job at Google
00:29
JJ Watt announces investment in Premiere League football club
01:43
Bride killed by alleged drunk driver while leaving wedding reception
01:42
Mysterious balloon detected over Hawaii
00:29
Ed Sheeran says 'I'm done' if he loses copyright trial
02:19
Prince George’s role during King Charles’ coronation revealed
03:26
New 'highway of the skies' aims to ease summer travel
02:36
Journalist Evan Gershkovich 'humbled' by letter-writing campaign
02:44
Federal Reserve poised to make 10th rate hike to slow inflation
01:50
Share this -
copied
The Federal Reserve is set to meet Wednesday and appears poised to raise interest rates for the 10th time to keep inflation in check. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY on what this could mean for your budgets.May 3, 2023
Speeding driver clips officer during traffic stop in terrifying video
00:38
FBI called in after 3 unsolved stabbings at UC Davis
00:28
Family pranks new boyfriend by reciting pledge before dinner
01:07
Al Roker to be inducted in the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame
00:37
tWitch's widow opens up on how she explains his loss to their kids
07:36
Tucker Carlson text message that reportedly led to firing revealed
02:14
Teen opens fire at school in Belgrade, Serbia, killing 8
01:14
Now Playing
Federal Reserve poised to make 10th rate hike to slow inflation
01:50
UP NEXT
Biden to send 1,500 troops to southern border as Title 42 ends
02:18
What to buy in May 2023: Major appliances, spring apparel, more
04:40
Luke Russert reflects on late father, Tim Russert, in new book
06:06
Folk legend Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
00:55
‘Godfather of AI’ shares ominous reason for leaving job at Google
00:29
JJ Watt announces investment in Premiere League football club
01:43
Bride killed by alleged drunk driver while leaving wedding reception
01:42
Mysterious balloon detected over Hawaii
00:29
Ed Sheeran says 'I'm done' if he loses copyright trial
02:19
Prince George’s role during King Charles’ coronation revealed
03:26
New 'highway of the skies' aims to ease summer travel
02:36
Journalist Evan Gershkovich 'humbled' by letter-writing campaign