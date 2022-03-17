IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords 02:01
Now Playing
Fed raises interest rates: What it means for your budget 02:20
UP NEXT
Explore the edge of space in new space travel option 03:15 Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation 00:29 Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday 02:02 Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business 06:28 Kim Kardashian faces backlash after ‘tone deaf’ business advice 01:21 How to get better mileage in your car amid high gas prices 02:24 Record inflation, rising gas prices put growing strain on Americans 02:26 Governors push for federal gas tax holiday as prices soar 02:46 It's tax season: What to know before you file 05:27 How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams) 03:17 How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products 03:52 How to negotiate with your boss to get a raise 08:49 How to get the most out of a tank of gas 03:14 On the Money: Relationships and Money 23:16 Should you let your battery drain before charging? 05:07 Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues 01:56 How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations 04:15 Spring break destinations prepare for record-breaking crowds 02:32 Fed raises interest rates: What it means for your budget 02:20
The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter point while predicting six more rate hikes are likely this year as it works to cool the economy without undermining the strong labor market. The higher rates are expected to impact credit cards, new car loans, adjustable-rate loans and new home mortgage rates. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
March 17, 2022 Read More Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords 02:01
Now Playing
Fed raises interest rates: What it means for your budget 02:20
UP NEXT
Explore the edge of space in new space travel option 03:15 Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation 00:29 Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday 02:02 Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business 06:28