22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

    Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

TODAY

Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

02:13

The Federal Reserve raised a benchmark interest rate by half-a-point on Wednesday in an attempt to curb skyrocketing inflation and bring prices down for consumers. NBC's Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY on what this will mean for your wallet.May 5, 2022

    Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

