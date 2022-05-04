IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affect

TODAY

Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affect

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another rise to interest rates by up to half a percentage point in an effort to handle sky-high inflation. The hope is that if borrowing money becomes more expensive, demand will drop and prices will go back down. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.May 4, 2022

