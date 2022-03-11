Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia
NBC’s Richard Engel says the reason the United States and Ukrainian officials are so worried about potential chemical weapons use is because it has already become a part of Russian propaganda. “With all of this focus coming from the Kremlin, there is a concern that Vladimir Putin is trying to ready the public for some kind of chemical weapons use,” Engel says, adding that Putin would put the blame on Ukraine.March 11, 2022
Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia
