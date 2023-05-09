FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
The FDA advisory committee will consider allowing birth control pill Opill to be sold without a doctor’s prescription for the very first time. What are the risks of taking it without a healthcare provider and how soon could it become available over the counter? NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar shares insight for TODAY.May 9, 2023
