FDA warns against popular baby formulas after reports of infections
The FDA is investigating certain powdered baby formulas, following four reports of children contracting serious infections. Officials say buyers should avoid Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare formulas if they meet a list of certain criteria.Feb. 18, 2022
