IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling beauty, fashion and home — starting at $8

  • Watch the emotional reunion between an army brother and sister

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    FDA warns against popular baby formulas after reports of infections

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb: I write special notes to my daughters every morning

    01:10

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40

  • Teddy bear reunited with family after becoming social media star

    01:02

  • Paislee Shultis, missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase

    01:58

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

    04:02

  • Can you tell parents at child’s basketball game to tone it down?

    02:36

  • Hoda talks about celebrating ‘gotcha day’ with daughter Haley

    02:13

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 110th!): Feb. 15, 2022

    01:34

  • Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

    02:22

  • Mom of 5 fulfills lifelong dream of becoming an author

    03:40

  • See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!

    05:41

  • Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl

    03:32

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • 4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY

    01:29

  • Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM

    00:45

  • Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY

    05:46

TODAY

FDA warns against popular baby formulas after reports of infections

00:29

The FDA is investigating certain powdered baby formulas, following four reports of children contracting serious infections. Officials say buyers should avoid Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare formulas if they meet a list of certain criteria.Feb. 18, 2022

  • Watch the emotional reunion between an army brother and sister

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    FDA warns against popular baby formulas after reports of infections

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb: I write special notes to my daughters every morning

    01:10

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All