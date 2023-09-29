IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FDA updates Ozempic warning label
Ozempic and Wegovy have been described as miracle drugs for their ability to help people lose weight. After blockbuster success, the FDA recently updated the warning label for Ozempic to acknowledge reports of ileus, which is a failure for the intestine to move normally. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Sept. 29, 2023
