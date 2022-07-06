IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

    03:43

  • Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

    05:10

  • Green powder supplements: An inside look at latest health craze

    04:05

  • Multi-organ transplant provides cancer patient lifesaving 2nd chance

    05:31

  • WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe

    00:24

  • Sheinelle Jones learns why having fun is essential to self-care | Wellness TODAY

    24:13

  • Health benefits of fun and play according to experts | Wellness TODAY

    08:10

  • 5 arm exercises to strengthen the upper-body | Wellness TODAY

    05:44

  • Easy recipes for summer fruits and vegetables from a registered dietitian | Wellness TODAY

    05:44

  • How to kayak | Wellness TODAY

    03:39

  • Strengthen your upper body with this fun boxing workout

    04:12

  • Simple exercises to focus on upper body strength

    04:33

  • How to enjoy summer activities safely

    04:18

  • Heat stroke: Signs to look for and how to treat it

    04:16

  • Try these simple 15-minute upper body workouts

    03:59

  • Meet the couple walking marathons multiple times a week

    04:43

TODAY

FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

00:23

The FDA has temporarily lifted its order that banned Juul from selling its products. The ban was first issued because the FDA said Juul submitted insufficient safety data.July 6, 2022

Federal appeals court puts FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales on hold

  • 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

    03:43

  • Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

    05:10

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All