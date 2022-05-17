IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Getting ready to fire up the grill? Become a pro with Matt Abdoo's recipes for burgers, steak

  • Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field

    00:44

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for

    07:04

  • Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says

    04:23

  • Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say

    01:35

  • Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage

    02:01

  • Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts

    05:16

  • Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest

    07:38

  • Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

    02:32

  • Inspiring America: How Christy Turlington Burns Found a New Purpose

    22:54

  • Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom

    06:32

  • Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows

    05:35

  • Massive baby formula shortage leaves many parents facing a crisis

    03:17

  • Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Try these frozen yogurt cups, banana sushi recipes kids will love

    03:44

  • How to get your kids outside: Renowned outdoorsman shares tips

    03:57

  • First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Watch: Marine surprises little brother during school pep rally

    00:56

TODAY

FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant

02:16

The FDA struck an agreement with baby formula manufacturer Abbott on new steps to reopen the company’s critical Michigan facility. If the FDA and a federal court approve the deal, the plant would be allowed to resume production in two weeks. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.May 17, 2022

Abbott reaches agreement with FDA to resume production of baby formula

  • Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field

    00:44

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

    00:29
  • Now Playing

    FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for

    07:04

  • Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says

    04:23

  • Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say

    01:35

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All