FDA releases plan to ban menthol cigarettes

- UP NEXT
Colorado man tests positive for highly contagious avian flu00:23
Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks02:05
How soon could the FDA approve Moderna shot for kids under 6?02:29
High-potency marijuana products pose new risks to teens02:33
How to stay grounded while on social media06:49
Are birth control and migraines a risk for stroke? Doctor weighs in03:15
Hailey Bieber opens up about ‘mini-stroke’ health scare02:06
Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 503:57
How one woman overcame fertility challenges while facing cancer04:23
Aspirin’s benefit for heart health was ‘exaggerated’, doctor says04:04
Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force00:36
Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows03:28
Rising COVID cases in Shanghai lead to extreme safety measures00:29
Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries02:26
How to to solve common skincare issues as weather warms up04:08
Mask confusion continues as several colleges reinstate policies01:37
Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandate04:29
CDC asks physicians to look out for cases of hepatitis in children00:25
Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion02:15
5 dermatologist-recommended eco-friendly beauty products to try03:44
- UP NEXT
Colorado man tests positive for highly contagious avian flu00:23
Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks02:05
How soon could the FDA approve Moderna shot for kids under 6?02:29
High-potency marijuana products pose new risks to teens02:33
How to stay grounded while on social media06:49
Are birth control and migraines a risk for stroke? Doctor weighs in03:15
Play All